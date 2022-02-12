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Collection by Debbie Kleban

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Inside, lighter wood tones warm the scheme—from the white oak front door to the French oak floors and maple cabinetry.
Inside, lighter wood tones warm the scheme—from the white oak front door to the French oak floors and maple cabinetry.
Glass walls wrap the home's western, ocean-facing side, with large glass pieces framed in the same black steel as the adjacent rammed-earth wall panels.
Glass walls wrap the home's western, ocean-facing side, with large glass pieces framed in the same black steel as the adjacent rammed-earth wall panels.
The dining and living space are a few steps down from the rest of the house, creating a wider volume for these public areas.
The dining and living space are a few steps down from the rest of the house, creating a wider volume for these public areas.
The panels were fabricated using sand quarried from the site, which was mixed with a small amount of cement and dried in layers, each showing a slightly different hue.
The panels were fabricated using sand quarried from the site, which was mixed with a small amount of cement and dried in layers, each showing a slightly different hue.
In the entry, a plush mat absorbs snow, sand, and mud. It was designed to be removable for cleaning or replacement.
In the entry, a plush mat absorbs snow, sand, and mud. It was designed to be removable for cleaning or replacement.
In the living room, soft-hued seating arranged in a circle is perfect for entertaining. On the far wall, Sunrise Over the Hudson, by Erik Koeppel, competes with the stunning scenery outside. “Charlie was interested in skewered views, like looking straight up at the sky and then out to the woods,” says Rick.
In the living room, soft-hued seating arranged in a circle is perfect for entertaining. On the far wall, Sunrise Over the Hudson, by Erik Koeppel, competes with the stunning scenery outside. “Charlie was interested in skewered views, like looking straight up at the sky and then out to the woods,” says Rick.
In the long corridor, both wall and ceiling storage provide room for items needed on a daily basis and those barely reached for.
In the long corridor, both wall and ceiling storage provide room for items needed on a daily basis and those barely reached for.
In the bathrooms, the walls are treated with microcement, which is waterproof but brings in a layer of texture and softness. The microcement is from Firenze.
In the bathrooms, the walls are treated with microcement, which is waterproof but brings in a layer of texture and softness. The microcement is from Firenze.
Plants spill over the steel shelf above the copper-covered island bench, adding to the kitchen's cocktail bar vibe.
Plants spill over the steel shelf above the copper-covered island bench, adding to the kitchen's cocktail bar vibe.
The slats on the window offer solar protection and privacy. “Before the slats were installed, it really felt like you were just living on the street,” says Vanbesien.
The slats on the window offer solar protection and privacy. “Before the slats were installed, it really felt like you were just living on the street,” says Vanbesien.
Prior to the renovation, the master bathroom was a muggy space covered in harsh black tile. It also had inadequate insulation. Blue Truck Studio opened up the space, softened up the materiality, and changed the windows to insulated glass. A freestanding Victoria + Albert bathtub sits atop Mutina tiles and below a Rich Brilliant Willing pendant light.
Prior to the renovation, the master bathroom was a muggy space covered in harsh black tile. It also had inadequate insulation. Blue Truck Studio opened up the space, softened up the materiality, and changed the windows to insulated glass. A freestanding Victoria + Albert bathtub sits atop Mutina tiles and below a Rich Brilliant Willing pendant light.

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