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In the living room, soft-hued seating arranged in a circle is perfect for entertaining. On the far wall, Sunrise Over the Hudson, by Erik Koeppel, competes with the stunning scenery outside. “Charlie was interested in skewered views, like looking straight up at the sky and then out to the woods,” says Rick.
Prior to the renovation, the master bathroom was a muggy space covered in harsh black tile. It also had inadequate insulation. Blue Truck Studio opened up the space, softened up the materiality, and changed the windows to insulated glass. A freestanding Victoria + Albert bathtub sits atop Mutina tiles and below a Rich Brilliant Willing pendant light.
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