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The jack-and-jill bathroom serves both bedrooms. The sconces are by Smile Lamp Works and the faucets and fixtures are by <a href="http://www.jaclo.com">Jaclo</a>.
The jack-and-jill bathroom serves both bedrooms. The sconces are by Smile Lamp Works and the faucets and fixtures are by <a href="http://www.jaclo.com">Jaclo</a>.
The bench and chair ar both vintage. The bench is from <a href="http://www.enebyhome.com">Eneby Home</a> and the chair is from Antique Liquidators.
The bench and chair ar both vintage. The bench is from <a href="http://www.enebyhome.com">Eneby Home</a> and the chair is from Antique Liquidators.
In the primary bedroom, Smith designed a custom walnut live edge headboard from <a href="http://www.nvhardwoods.com">Napa Valley Hardwoods</a>. The pendant is a Noguchi Akari light.
In the primary bedroom, Smith designed a custom walnut live edge headboard from <a href="http://www.nvhardwoods.com">Napa Valley Hardwoods</a>. The pendant is a Noguchi Akari light.
The eat-in kitchen island was fabricated by local Portland company <a href="http://www.ecology-usa.com">Ecology</a>.
The eat-in kitchen island was fabricated by local Portland company <a href="http://www.ecology-usa.com">Ecology</a>.
Another view of the main living area shows the connection between the ground and second floors, which are daylit by the same slim skylight above them. The steel coffee table and minimal sofa were custom made. The leather chairs were flea market finds.
Another view of the main living area shows the connection between the ground and second floors, which are daylit by the same slim skylight above them. The steel coffee table and minimal sofa were custom made. The leather chairs were flea market finds.
The family room on the second floor overlooks the main living area below through a slender opening delineated by a railing. Both floors receive natural light through a rectangular skylight.
The family room on the second floor overlooks the main living area below through a slender opening delineated by a railing. Both floors receive natural light through a rectangular skylight.
The glass-wlled addition includes a new sitting room and fireplace, with white oak floors and vintage European sofas.
The glass-wlled addition includes a new sitting room and fireplace, with white oak floors and vintage European sofas.
The redesign enlarged an existing arched opening between the dining room (with its vintage Saarinen table) and the new addition.
The redesign enlarged an existing arched opening between the dining room (with its vintage Saarinen table) and the new addition.
For a bathroom in the new addition, the architects utilized the former addition's rocky foundation, complemented by zellige tile.
For a bathroom in the new addition, the architects utilized the former addition's rocky foundation, complemented by zellige tile.
The existing home's master bedroom, with its marbled tile floors, inludes a vintage rattan chair and a view through the new addition to the outside.
The existing home's master bedroom, with its marbled tile floors, inludes a vintage rattan chair and a view through the new addition to the outside.
In the original home, the renovation removed faux stone covering a fireplace to reveal the original stucco.
In the original home, the renovation removed faux stone covering a fireplace to reveal the original stucco.
In Barracas, Buenos Aires, architect Leandro Seoane teamed up with La Base to build a one-level home for his mother, Elena, on the site of a demolished 1940s dwelling. The project became a test of how La Base’s metal-and-wood language could merge with Place’s modular construction to create a compact, high-quality plan.
In Barracas, Buenos Aires, architect Leandro Seoane teamed up with La Base to build a one-level home for his mother, Elena, on the site of a demolished 1940s dwelling. The project became a test of how La Base’s metal-and-wood language could merge with Place’s modular construction to create a compact, high-quality plan.
The project began with a request for a custom rug that incorporated years of collected textiles from various travels. The final product, designed by Studio AHEAD, and cut and surged by Floortex Design, is now featured on the foyer staircase.
The project began with a request for a custom rug that incorporated years of collected textiles from various travels. The final product, designed by Studio AHEAD, and cut and surged by Floortex Design, is now featured on the foyer staircase.
A custom walnut table by Studio AHEAD anchor the dining room. The bases are repurposed Jeffie Brewer sculptures that the clients had previously purchased.
A custom walnut table by Studio AHEAD anchor the dining room. The bases are repurposed Jeffie Brewer sculptures that the clients had previously purchased.
“When I do a headboard, people will say ‘We want to put a shelf here or a sconce will attach here,’” says Yoshimoto. “And I'm like, don't do that because then it is only a headboard. If it’s not, then it's a sculptural thing that is acting as a headboard. As soon as you put a sconce on it, put wiring in—it is a headboard and it's lost its artistic ability to be a sculpture. If you don't want this to be a headboard, you could just hang it on the wall, and it's a sculpture. You could lean it on the wall on its side and it's still a sculpture.”
“When I do a headboard, people will say ‘We want to put a shelf here or a sconce will attach here,’” says Yoshimoto. “And I'm like, don't do that because then it is only a headboard. If it’s not, then it's a sculptural thing that is acting as a headboard. As soon as you put a sconce on it, put wiring in—it is a headboard and it's lost its artistic ability to be a sculpture. If you don't want this to be a headboard, you could just hang it on the wall, and it's a sculpture. You could lean it on the wall on its side and it's still a sculpture.”
When Rui first bought the house, part of the ceiling had fallen down, so it was impossible to even go upstairs. He knocked down the wall separating the kitchen and dining/living room and created one large living space that also incorporates the striking green-and-black staircase.
When Rui first bought the house, part of the ceiling had fallen down, so it was impossible to even go upstairs. He knocked down the wall separating the kitchen and dining/living room and created one large living space that also incorporates the striking green-and-black staircase.
Divided into three volumes (plus a garage), the single-level residence incorporates steel and stained and natural cedar. The architectural lines were kept simple and paired with the palette they help the house blend almost seamlessly with the site.
Divided into three volumes (plus a garage), the single-level residence incorporates steel and stained and natural cedar. The architectural lines were kept simple and paired with the palette they help the house blend almost seamlessly with the site.
Custom white oak vanities continue the thread in the en-suite bathroom.
Custom white oak vanities continue the thread in the en-suite bathroom.

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