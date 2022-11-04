SubscribeSign In
In addition to a light-filled bathroom, the primary suite also features a large walk-in closet.
"This house and property are a symphony of joy,
Pocketed Fleetwood doors open the main living spaces to the covered backyard patio, complete with retractable sun shades, a built-in barbecue, and an outdoor dining area.
White oak flooring was used throughout the upstairs.
For the built-in bar, the white oak cabinetry frames the same quartzite slab that’s used at the island.
"Radical sustainability
The home features a combination of interior and exterior living spaces that afford privacy to the occupants. “There are social spaces for everyone to be together, but also spots outside the building where people can have a private coffee—and that’s so important,” says architect Line Solgaard.
Spanish couple Eugenia Diaz and Pepe Moreno designed and built an off-grid tiny cabin and complementary workspace on a property they purchased in rural Portugal. They documented the experience and shared it on their YouTube channel to inspire others to do the same.
This 195-square-foot, shingled studio includes a library, reading nook, and workstation—and it’s totally DIY. Creative couple Michael and Christina Hara built the retreat just steps away from their back door, in order to carve out "space for creativity and respite from our chaotic, toddler-filled house," as Michael explains. The project, called the Fish Scale Studio, took eight months to complete, with Haras doing all of the design and construction themselves—for just $18,275.
Wood meets white marble in this well-lit bathroom by architect Craig Steely. Contrasting materials make for a warm and serene bathing atmosphere in this Berkeley, California home.
The living area is oriented around a floating window seat crafted from oak. "We wanted a place for guests to comfortably sit, read, and reflect in the beautiful Colorado surroundings," says Tarah. "We sourced the perfect slab of white oak from a local mill. We kept the edges raw and used a light, matte finish that highlighted the natural beauty without it being over saturated. I wanted it to feel as unfinished and natural as possible."
Leather dining chairs have been paired with a simple white, round table to create spatial and visual balance in the corner nook by the kitchen.
The kitchen features organic materials, such as wood and leather, with a matte-white quartz counter. "We wanted the space to feel uniquely warm and lived-in while achieving some modern aesthetic," says Tarah.
The Lofthouse is built one of the many hills separating it from the couple’s main residence. "Excavation was a challenge, as we wanted to maintain as much of the existing landscape as possible, but needed to clear out trees for the foundation," says Tarah.
In the idyllic Czech town of Trhové Sviny, an imaginative architect couple created one cohesive family home by joining and renovating two adjacent dwellings. The spruce-clad ceilings and calming, muted tones of the kitchen are softly integrated with the home’s original historic fabric.
