SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Alexis Chamberlain

Favorites

View 4 Photos
The open-plan kitchen, dining and living room honors the home's original design and heroes the existing stone wall.
The open-plan kitchen, dining and living room honors the home's original design and heroes the existing stone wall.
The reading nook is surrounded by storage designed to accommodate specific items. The tall cupboard, for example, houses an ironing board and ladder. "The shapes are not just arbitrary,
The reading nook is surrounded by storage designed to accommodate specific items. The tall cupboard, for example, houses an ironing board and ladder. "The shapes are not just arbitrary,
The renovation preserved the original facade of the 1914 Craftmsen-style home, while opening up the interior and employing numerous resilient, health-conscious design techniques.
The renovation preserved the original facade of the 1914 Craftmsen-style home, while opening up the interior and employing numerous resilient, health-conscious design techniques.