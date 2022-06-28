SubscribeSign In
“I’ve done shelves in front of windows here and there throughout my life,” says Lanigan, who grew up in a hippie commune in the ‘70s, where plants were always hanging in the windows. “I grew up in a geodesic dome my parents built. That organic ‘70s design is very much a touchstone for me.” Beside nostalgia, this choice offers extra accessible shelving and blocks a boring driveway view while still letting in light.
There’s more concealed storage in the bathroom, this time clad in wooden tile so it blends in with the wall treatment. The flooring is terrazzo tile.
The Cotage
The four-bedroom home features a front elevation with offset windows of different sizes that create a dynamic facade. The windows emphasize the verticality of the home, and their size is based on the program and function of the space behind.
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
A covered breezeway connects the main house and the guest house. Here, Legge took the opportunity to play with perspective, framing part of a tree and the sky with an abstract roof cutout.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
Past the front door, a screen of white oak divides the foyer from the great room. The storage wall on the right includes a bench and drawers for storing shoes, a wet bar , and a closet hiding the washer and dryer on the far end. The large round mirror is from Crate & Barrel.
In the evening, the house looks like a lantern. Originally, the homeowners planned to paint the house a light color. “Bassel encouraged us to go bold,” says Ming. “The contrast at night is more intense.” The exterior is painted in Calico Blue from Benjamin Moore, which is a dark green.
"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,
