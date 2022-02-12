“When I do a headboard, people will say ‘We want to put a shelf here or a sconce will attach here,’” says Yoshimoto. “And I'm like, don't do that because then it is only a headboard. If it’s not, then it's a sculptural thing that is acting as a headboard. As soon as you put a sconce on it, put wiring in—it is a headboard and it's lost its artistic ability to be a sculpture. If you don't want this to be a headboard, you could just hang it on the wall, and it's a sculpture. You could lean it on the wall on its side and it's still a sculpture.”