Studio Saxe used a circular design to immerse the two-bedroom home in nature. “While the home is on a single level, the terrain around it descends steeply,” the architects say. “One side aligns with the forest floor, while the other is raised above the ground. The perimeter walkway takes visitors from moss-covered roots up to the treetops.” The hyperbolic roof, slatted screens, and raised foundations are designed for the region’s tropical climate, while photovoltaic and hydroelectric systems make the home self-sufficient. Because of the remote site, the steel components were prefabricated and delivered during the dry season.