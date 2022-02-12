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The Jason Hailey House has been meticulously restored in keeping with the architect’s vision—and it steps down a hillside with a series of lush outdoor spaces.
The Jason Hailey House has been meticulously restored in keeping with the architect’s vision—and it steps down a hillside with a series of lush outdoor spaces.
On the left, a workspace turns into a sleeping space when the Murphy bed is engaged and the stairs can be easily hidden from sight.
On the left, a workspace turns into a sleeping space when the Murphy bed is engaged and the stairs can be easily hidden from sight.
The concrete foundation was poured on top of a rock outcropping, so that the house would feel like part of the natural features of the site.
The concrete foundation was poured on top of a rock outcropping, so that the house would feel like part of the natural features of the site.
The bedroom has a bedframe from CB2.
The bedroom has a bedframe from CB2.
Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.
Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.
Hello Wood offers to deliver the project practically anywhere—whether it’s a remote forest clearing or a rooftop in New York City.
Hello Wood offers to deliver the project practically anywhere—whether it’s a remote forest clearing or a rooftop in New York City.
Floor Plan of Mökki and Sauna by Kontio
Floor Plan of Mökki and Sauna by Kontio
Studio Saxe used a circular design to immerse the two-bedroom home in nature. “While the home is on a single level, the terrain around it descends steeply,” the architects say. “One side aligns with the forest floor, while the other is raised above the ground. The perimeter walkway takes visitors from moss-covered roots up to the treetops.” The hyperbolic roof, slatted screens, and raised foundations are designed for the region’s tropical climate, while photovoltaic and hydroelectric systems make the home self-sufficient. Because of the remote site, the steel components were prefabricated and delivered during the dry season.
Studio Saxe used a circular design to immerse the two-bedroom home in nature. “While the home is on a single level, the terrain around it descends steeply,” the architects say. “One side aligns with the forest floor, while the other is raised above the ground. The perimeter walkway takes visitors from moss-covered roots up to the treetops.” The hyperbolic roof, slatted screens, and raised foundations are designed for the region’s tropical climate, while photovoltaic and hydroelectric systems make the home self-sufficient. Because of the remote site, the steel components were prefabricated and delivered during the dry season.
Custom bunks built by the contractor are covered in vintage throws from Elsie Green and lit from within by Schoolhouse Electric sconces. "Rainy Afternoon
Custom bunks built by the contractor are covered in vintage throws from Elsie Green and lit from within by Schoolhouse Electric sconces. "Rainy Afternoon
“We’re always throwing events,” says Paul, so the indoor/outdoor style was a great fit for them.
“We’re always throwing events,” says Paul, so the indoor/outdoor style was a great fit for them.
Floor Plan of Reimagined Ranch House by Samaha + Hart Architecture
Floor Plan of Reimagined Ranch House by Samaha + Hart Architecture
BEFORE: The cedar panels had been painted aqua.
BEFORE: The cedar panels had been painted aqua.
“They gave us so much storage there are still empty cabinets,” says Kirsten.
“They gave us so much storage there are still empty cabinets,” says Kirsten.
Custom cabinetry in the closet has grasscloth fronts. “That’s going back to the traditional midcentury vibe,” says Maziarski.
Custom cabinetry in the closet has grasscloth fronts. “That’s going back to the traditional midcentury vibe,” says Maziarski.
In signature Eichler fashion, sliding glass doors connect the interiors to a spacious atrium.
In signature Eichler fashion, sliding glass doors connect the interiors to a spacious atrium.

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