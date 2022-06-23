Favorites
The sunken living room features a white Malm fireplace and a built-in couch. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,
"In some ways the strongest attributes of the house are probably the outside spaces,” says Court. The original cedar deck was replaced with Kebony decking that wraps around a century-old cherry tree. A pair of Andy rockers from Mamagreen face an ottoman by Kenneth Cobonpue. The accordion doors are a NanaWall SL-60 system that allows the main room of the guesthouse to open completely to the deck.
Josh and Natalie Pritchard’s residence in the woods of New Gloucester, Maine, consists of two parallel gable structures connected by a breezeway. The taller building is the home, and the shorter is a two-car garage with an in-law apartment. The Pritchard children call the wetlands behind the house “fairy land.”
After gutting the interior to create an open floor plan, the Habilis crew installed reclaimed wood flooring that the homeowners had sourced. They painted the walls Strong White by Farrow & Ball and installed a custom metal stairs railing from local welder Joan of Arc. The stove is a Hwam Classic 7.
8 more saves