The grounds of this home have been meticulously designed by an award winning landscape architect.
Colorful art.
Because Reggie didn't own the house, no doors or windows could be replaced. The vinyl windows in the bedroom were a particular annoyance so automated drapes were installed to hide them at the touch of a button. The rosewood Sergio Rodrigues bedframe sports Belgain linen sheets.
Douglas fir lines the walls of the entryway. A narrow striped rug adds texture to the white-painted wooden floor from Dinesen.
The coffee table, red Memorex video ball TV, and red Mercer candlestick phone are all thrift store finds. The ceiling fan from Modern Fan Company is contemporary, but matches the retro aesthetic.
The sunken living room features a white Malm fireplace and a built-in couch. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,
Designed in 1956 by celebrated Chinese American architect Roger Lee, the hillside home sits perched on a spacious, tree-filled lot overlooking the San Francisco Bay.
An aerial view of ESCAPE's new "The Oaks
"In some ways the strongest attributes of the house are probably the outside spaces,” says Court. The original cedar deck was replaced with Kebony decking that wraps around a century-old cherry tree. A pair of Andy rockers from Mamagreen face an ottoman by Kenneth Cobonpue. The accordion doors are a NanaWall SL-60 system that allows the main room of the guesthouse to open completely to the deck.
Todd Vogel and Karen Hust renovated their waterfront home on Bainbridge Island, Washington, in accordance with the energy and environmental standards of the Living Building Challenge.
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
Josh and Natalie Pritchard’s residence in the woods of New Gloucester, Maine, consists of two parallel gable structures connected by a breezeway. The taller building is the home, and the shorter is a two-car garage with an in-law apartment. The Pritchard children call the wetlands behind the house “fairy land.”
A standard-issue tub is wrapped in wood to blend in with the rest of the architecture.
The structure in the lower level is exposed—steel beams and columns show how the home is held up in a simple but considered way.
Wraparound windows in the master suite frame the waterfront and dots of islands in the landscape. The room is a prime spot for watching the sunset.
At night, the moon-shaped back window (opposite) is a beacon for neighbors paddling by.
After gutting the interior to create an open floor plan, the Habilis crew installed reclaimed wood flooring that the homeowners had sourced. They painted the walls Strong White by Farrow &amp; Ball and installed a custom metal stairs railing from local welder Joan of Arc. The stove is a Hwam Classic 7.
At the entry, Naber improved the welcome via a new door with a fresh coat of black paint and brass hardware. A Clé tile threshold and a hanging mobile from Anthropologie further spruce the spot.
