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Prentis Hale of SHED Architecture &amp; Design reimagined a kit home in Tiburon, California, that was erected in 1991. Photo:
Prentis Hale of SHED Architecture &amp; Design reimagined a kit home in Tiburon, California, that was erected in 1991. Photo:
Thermasol steam showers can be customized to suit almost any interior palette. Running the steam shower experience is ThermaTouch, a waterproof touchscreen that saves a profile for each member of the household and allows full control over everything from steam and temperature, to lighting, sound, and ambience all from within the shower.
Thermasol steam showers can be customized to suit almost any interior palette. Running the steam shower experience is ThermaTouch, a waterproof touchscreen that saves a profile for each member of the household and allows full control over everything from steam and temperature, to lighting, sound, and ambience all from within the shower.
In the kitchen, Cambria countertops in Devon matte are paired with flat-panel, Baltic birch plywood cabinets and island. The seats, purchased from Etsy, are spray-painted steel stools from Wayfair; the Icelandic sheepskin accents are actually unstuffed pillowcases.
In the kitchen, Cambria countertops in Devon matte are paired with flat-panel, Baltic birch plywood cabinets and island. The seats, purchased from Etsy, are spray-painted steel stools from Wayfair; the Icelandic sheepskin accents are actually unstuffed pillowcases.
Carl Hansen &amp; Søn Wishbone Chairs by Hans J. Wegner surround a George Oliver Hesson Dining Table in the breakfast nook. The rug is from The Rug Company.
Carl Hansen &amp; Søn Wishbone Chairs by Hans J. Wegner surround a George Oliver Hesson Dining Table in the breakfast nook. The rug is from The Rug Company.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
Trust Titanium porcelain tiles by AKDO partially clad the master bathroom.
Trust Titanium porcelain tiles by AKDO partially clad the master bathroom.
Not only does the slanted roof allow for the parrots to fly around, but it also brings in light from one side to counteract the potential glare of water on the other. A Kelston 95
Not only does the slanted roof allow for the parrots to fly around, but it also brings in light from one side to counteract the potential glare of water on the other. A Kelston 95
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
They replaced the dated carpeting on the main floor with engineered hardwood and left the unfinished stone flooring in the kitchen in place. The kitchen also got new hardware and lighting.
They replaced the dated carpeting on the main floor with engineered hardwood and left the unfinished stone flooring in the kitchen in place. The kitchen also got new hardware and lighting.
The ceiling was "sculpted to angle up to the skylight,
The ceiling was "sculpted to angle up to the skylight,
The upstairs loft enjoys views through the forest to the water below.
The upstairs loft enjoys views through the forest to the water below.
The kitchen sits underneath a workloft accessible by a wooden ship's ladder. Callie's dad Trevor Hilpert fabricated the ladder and much of the loft casework in his San Juan Island woodshop.
The kitchen sits underneath a workloft accessible by a wooden ship's ladder. Callie's dad Trevor Hilpert fabricated the ladder and much of the loft casework in his San Juan Island woodshop.
From the start, Callie and Nathan knew they wanted the kitchen to be in the corner of the house facing the water.
From the start, Callie and Nathan knew they wanted the kitchen to be in the corner of the house facing the water.
Callie and Nathan Angle worked with Seattle firm CAST Architecture to design their forever home in Edmonds, Washington, just north of the city.
Callie and Nathan Angle worked with Seattle firm CAST Architecture to design their forever home in Edmonds, Washington, just north of the city.
Exotic hard woods were purchased from a family nearby in the mountains and used to build the home — Cedro Cimaron for the beams, Chico Zapote for decking, and blonde Macuil for trim, doors and other accents throughout the home.
Exotic hard woods were purchased from a family nearby in the mountains and used to build the home — Cedro Cimaron for the beams, Chico Zapote for decking, and blonde Macuil for trim, doors and other accents throughout the home.

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