Collection by
Amanda Morris
Favorites
View
47
Photos
The dining table and chairs were from Gylfir’s in-laws. “We wanted to use fixtures and furniture with history so that it wasn’t all new, so that it had character,” says Sævarsson.
The oak countertops in the kitchen are the same as the flooring.
One of the biggest challenges of the project was just finding solid ground to build upon. “We just dug and dug, nearly five meters down. It looked like an area of war,” says Gylfir.
In the relocated kitchen, on the annex's ground floor, a whole wall, from cabinets to backsplashes (as well as the adjacent island), was painted green, as if they're single pieces of furniture.
An interior rendering of an Ayfraym, which can sleep up to eight in its three-bedroom setup. The kits use FSC-certified Boise Cascade lumber.
Holly Hollenbeck spent about a year giving her A-frame home near Lake Tahoe a gut renovation.
