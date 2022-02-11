Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
Floor Plan of Baldie Hill Bunkie by Daymark Design Incorporated
Floor plan of Salga T.O.W by Madeiguincho
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.
The wings of this cruciform residence jut out over the landscape on stilts to capture panoramic views.