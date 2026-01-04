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j
Collection by
Jim Mohr
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6
Photos
In the primary bathroom, the floor and wall tile is Quartziti Glacier by Satements. The Bola Sphere Suspension Lamp is by Pablo Designs.
The top-floor playroom has coloring book–inspired wallpaper and open-air bookshelves.
Kenter Powder Room
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
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