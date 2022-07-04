SubscribeSign In
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
Deacon House floor plan
Tanya Wexler and Amy Zimmerman linger in the breezeway designed to draw eyes, and footsteps, from the driveway through the house to the gently sloping backyard and swimming pool beyond.
In the backyard, a fire pit also serves as a grill thanks to grates that slide back and forth on steel rails. “We cook on it all the time,” says Briana. “I think it’s my husband’s favorite part of the house.” The fire pit was designed by Briana and features and grates from Grate Grates. The patio chairs shown in the background are from Direct Furniture Modern Home.
Every room has built-ins Briana designed and made herself. Cooper’s bedroom includes a platform trundle bed, an alcove desk, and lots of shelving. The wood is painted with Dove White by Benjamin Moore, and the Sektion drawers are from Ikea.
Years of neglect had taken their toll on the 1950s Atlanta bungalow that Briana Babani and Dominic Cancilla bought in 2017.
All of the fixed furniture is designed by Sundberg and made of oak. The clients worked with a local designer on the custom furniture, like the green sofa and chair in the living room. While the trees surrounding the property offer a decent amount of privacy, billowy white curtains add an additional layer.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
Inspired by a homesteading commune he documented in Western North Carolina, photographer Mike Belleme built the Nook, a minimalist retreat in the woods that draws from both Japanese and Scandinavian design. He foraged much of the wood for the 400-square-foot cabin. "Every kind of wood has a certain mood and personality," he says. The exterior features an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method known as shou sugi ban.
The spare yet cozy heart of the abode includes the kitchen, a stove, and a prominent dining table.
Kanuka Valley House by WireDog Architecture
Rocky Brook weeHouse diagram
A close-up view of the siding.
In addition to the primary suite providing outdoor access, it also comes with a completely renovated bathroom lined with white subway tiling and vibrant, blue patterned flooring.
The two-level home sports a handsome black exterior, complete with a custom front porch. Large windows punctuating the facade frame picturesque views of the Hollywood Sign.
