Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
k
Collection by
Kristen Cole
Favorites
View
17
Photos
Gabriela Casagrande Arquitectura and modular builder Nomaden collaborated on a tiny home meant to provide a high standard of living with sustainable features.
Charcoal-gray-stained wood siding on the exterior contrasts with the pale wood tone of the interior finishes.
A secondary loft area in the eOne model offers additional living space.
All the bathroom surfaces are tiled, and the vanity is designed in the Scandinavian modern manner.
The desk design integrates the work area into the bed's headboard and takes advantage of the lakeside view.
Past the entrance, a skylit bathroom, minibar, and lounge resemble a traditional hotel suite.
The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
Share