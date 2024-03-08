Glowing like a lantern in the night, the Hara House is a welcoming space for residents and local community members.
An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
The structure was moved to a 37-acre site in Gilboa, New York, and revamped with five bedrooms, a library, and a lofty living room.
This home in South Australia combines the owner's home for Art Deco and 1930s cruise ship design. In the kitchen, the powder blue cabinets and light pink kitchen island provide an alluring contrast.
Artist Alley Bell paints the ceiling installation at Brooklyn home goods store Porta.
City House by SMS Arquitectos features a second-floor townhouse extension that explores new possibilities with plywood.
For lovers of a more classic look, the Logan 2 Panel is ideal: The clean lines and smooth finish, along with the simple rectangular and square panels, make it a versatile option that’s equally suited for a nursery as it is for an office space.
The walls and flooring are covered in terrazzo, which either appears a single shade of blue, red, or green, or in a black-and-white checkered pattern.
"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
The Roman Ruin follies at Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna. Photo by Imagno/Getty Images