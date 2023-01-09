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Collection by Sean P

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A monumental concrete staircase anchors the living room.
A monumental concrete staircase anchors the living room.
Guest rooms, a wine cellar, and a flexible fitness space are located on the lower level.
Guest rooms, a wine cellar, and a flexible fitness space are located on the lower level.
Walls of glass look out to Haro Strait, the Olympic Mountains, and the occasional passing whale, while a deep roof overhang protects the west side from the sun.
Walls of glass look out to Haro Strait, the Olympic Mountains, and the occasional passing whale, while a deep roof overhang protects the west side from the sun.
Doll bought four adjacent lots to ensure the mountain views from the home remained clear.
Doll bought four adjacent lots to ensure the mountain views from the home remained clear.
Welded on site, the windows aim to have a small profile, especially when compared to the thick exterior walls.
Welded on site, the windows aim to have a small profile, especially when compared to the thick exterior walls.
Polished concrete floors continue into the living room/library, where vaulted ceilings await.
Polished concrete floors continue into the living room/library, where vaulted ceilings await.

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