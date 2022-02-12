The home’s master bedroom and living room face south for optimal landscape views. A large outdoor deck emphasizes the home’s indoor/outdoor connection.
The lights in the primary bedroom were found in India, and their geometric form inspired the patterns on the furniture in the bedroom. The lamp is a work in progress that is
A 2.4KW solar setup powers the trailer.
The pink oven is an original 1950s O'Keefe and Meritt.
Tongue and groove knotty pine lines the walls and ceiling.
Instead of reaching to the ceiling, the walls stop around a foot shy, connecting the rooms.
The upper addition
The house is located near Punta Mujeres, in northeastern Lanzarote, an area characterized by black volcanic soil and good waves, making it ideal for keen surfers, Georgina “Geo” Giner Gallardo and Zoe Barceló Vicedors.
Seattle firm Wittman Estes designed this compact cabin floating above a meadow on Whidbey Island.
Marie Saldivar’s experimental metal-clad dwelling is the perfect place to host family—and proof of concept for her new prefab company.
Marie and Kurtis Saldivar designed a 1,200-square-foot guest suite using a modified takes on a traditional Quonset Hut in Sisters, Oregon.