The existing Ikea cabinet boxes received new Semihandmade fronts: the DIY Flat Slab painted Benjamin Moore's “Revere Pewter.” The butcher block was replaced with a Ceaserstone Empira White slab, and the wood shelves were preserved, though received new brass brackets. The brass hardware is from Rejuvenation and the pendant is the Pirlo from Tech Lighting. The new zellige tile is from Riad, in the Natural White color.
Hong took a risk and mixed tiles from different manufacturers to achieve the custom tile mosaic, using white tile from Bedrosians with mustard squares from Firecley. The black penny floor tile was a Wayfair find, while the vanity is by North Coast Modern. A Triple Seven Home sconce was placed above a Wayfair mirror.
The renovation entailed completely rebuilding the interior and opening up the segmented rooms. In the living space, a low-slung contemporary sofa offers a comfortable place to land without stealing focus from the restored antiques. The circular mustard rug reflects the tone of the hardwood floors and pulls the room together.
