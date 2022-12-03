SubscribeSign In
A nearby, built-in coffee station was designed to look more like a furniture piece, with white rift oak stained ebony, to match the cabinets in the island.
Now, the mudroom is just inside the door to the backyard and can stand up to Chicago winters with new brick floors . It offers an excellent drop zone for coats, shoes, and even beach towels, as the house is just blocks from Lake Michigan.
The view towards the revitalized addition, which now contains a sunroom with a large Nana window to connect the interior to the exterior. Three new skylights bring in additional light. The Shumakers also carved out space for a mudroom in the back corner, at the top of the stairs.
The refrigerator, pantry, and freezer are tucked inside a wall of custom cabinetry. "The cabinetry was defined as walls so we could use color there," says Suzanne.
A wall-to-wall custom wardrobe offers smart storage.
In the living room, vintage side chairs by Milo Baughman sit opposite a coffee table by Carlo Contin for Meritalia and sofa by Antonio Citterio for B&amp;B Italia.
Your Case Project Manager will take care of the ordering and receiving of materials, coordinate inspections, manage the team of craftsmen and trade experts assigned to your project, ensure that you get the new kitchen of your dreams.
In an effort to keep costs within budget without sacrificing looks, the fully gutted and renovated kitchen features IKEA cabinetry framework with shaker-style fronts by Semihandmade. The cabinets were painted Farrow & Ball Pigeon.
Inlays in the red oak floor mark the new threshold.
In the kitchen, the couple kept the original cabinets and "beautiful, custom-rolled stainless-steel counters,” says Christine. They updated the island counter, flooring, and backsplash, adding Foro marble, Concrete Collaborative tiles, and Cle tile, respectively.
The existing Ikea cabinet boxes received new Semihandmade fronts: the DIY Flat Slab painted Benjamin Moore's “Revere Pewter.” The butcher block was replaced with a Ceaserstone Empira White slab, and the wood shelves were preserved, though received new brass brackets. The brass hardware is from Rejuvenation and the pendant is the Pirlo from Tech Lighting. The new zellige tile is from Riad, in the Natural White color.
The new cabana offers a place to lounge out of the sun.
Hong took a risk and mixed tiles from different manufacturers to achieve the custom tile mosaic, using white tile from Bedrosians with mustard squares from Firecley. The black penny floor tile was a Wayfair find, while the vanity is by North Coast Modern. A Triple Seven Home sconce was placed above a Wayfair mirror.
The renovation entailed completely rebuilding the interior and opening up the segmented rooms. In the living space, a low-slung contemporary sofa offers a comfortable place to land without stealing focus from the restored antiques. The circular mustard rug reflects the tone of the hardwood floors and pulls the room together.
The backyard area features a pool and a one-bedroom cottage that were also renovated. In this area, Bolinas furniture by Terra surrounds a firepit.
An outdoor shower is right off the kitchen, next to a surfboard made by Kurtis Woodin. The fiberglass and wood windows and doors are from Marvin.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
“Using a very simple white oak material in repetition added a lot of texture without adding busyness,” says Solk.
“Jess is a treasure hunter at heart,” says Mattingly, noting that Jessica brought the antique metal handrail back from New York. The bottom two steps were re-poured and reshaped, framing a new alcove and drop zone with a bench. The walls covered in wood paneling.
