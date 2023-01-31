The childrens' bathroom, which is just off the central hallway.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
The bathroom tap is by Vola and the sink is by Ceramica Flaminia.
A slim shelf of raw wood and metal and mirrors lining one side of the wall, creates the illusion of expansiveness in this laundry room in a Japan home designed by Koizumisekkei.
Four-star plumbing fittings, a 10,000-litre tank for rainwater harvesting, and an Eco Hot Water Heat Pump from Sanden promote water and energy savings throughout the home.
A deep earthy blue tile plays off the richness of the wood in this bathroom.
The master bath features porcelanite walls and and floors paired with quartz counters.
The bright bathroom is fitted with skylight windows, and is equipped with Grohe fixtures and a walk-in rain shower.
The bathroom fixtures include Waterworks, Duravit, Kohler, and Geberit.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
Heath Ceramics tiles in grapefruit pay homage to the original pink bathroom tile.
An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
A look at the Master Bath double vanity with a Duravit sink, California Faucets fixtures, and Heath Ceramics tile.
White finishes meet light wood in the stylish bathrooms.
The concrete master bathroom is illuminated by a skylight.