The home has always had two pools: the large "summer" pool outdoors has a lounge area that can be accessed via the oversized glass sliders in the living room. The "winter" pool is located indoors.
The pool patio includes new limestone pavers, a new in-ground pool by Signature Pools, and furniture from Target. The hammock is from Wayfair.
The surrounding grounds were relandscaped to create even more privacy and garden views from the house and around the tennis court and pools.
The pool’s infinity edge creates the illusion that the home floats above the San Fernando Valley.
The pools were added in the 1980s by the current seller.
“Finding this house was like finding a treasure,” says Jessica. “A lot of people who saw it wanted to tear it down. But we wanted to do right by it. The pool has become a shared social space—it’s a very good hangout.”