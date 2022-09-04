SubscribeSign In
p
Collection by Phil Placide

Favorites

View 5 Photos
The office area also features a Jolly table from Kartell alongside<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.</span>
a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.