With a minimal and understated look, this floating staircase and landing design evokes a less-is-more philosophy and architectural style. Architect Carlo Gaspari converted a former knife-making workshop in Abruzzo, Italy, into a sophisticated residential property. The design pays homage to the home’s name—Casa del Ferro (the Iron House)—by using iron within the interior design, such as the staircase.
This custom spiral wood staircase comes from the mind of architect Fred Babcock. His redesign of this modern log cabin in Salt Lake City, Utah, contributes to the home’s bright interior without blocking any natural light. The stairs’ organic light-toned wood blends beautifully with the cabin’s interior colors, flooring, and stonework.
The green plaster, a color inspired by the palette of architect Luis Barragán, now covers the stone fireplace and hearth, extending the column up to the ceiling so there’s no longer a line chopping up the wall. “It made such an incredible difference that it goes all the way to the ceiling. It draws your eye up,” says Brooke. The new built-ins are white oak, and evoke the style of what was there before.