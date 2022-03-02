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Collection by
Jenny Gania
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5
Photos
It ain’t easy being green—but these bedding brands passed rigorous environmental certifications with flying colors.
Bright blue HEM side table flank the bed. Tiffany upholstered all the headboards in the four bedrooms in different colors.
Primary Suite
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
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