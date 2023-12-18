Hay, the Danish tastemakers whose collection is slowly filtering into the U.S. retail market, offers these wool pillows in 11 shades of Kvadrat's Hallingdal fabric.
Rocks dug up during construction were saved and incorporated into the poured-concrete floors and walls. Hydronic heating coils in the floor are augmented by a wood stove during the damp winters.
The Bubbles cushion was inspiried by, you guessed it—bubbles. The unique upholstering technique and the genius construction design has revived the traditional type of furniture and won the duo the 2013 IF Product Design Award.