Alternate between clawfoot tub baths and outdoor shower spritzes at this revamped Tivoli barn. Across its three levels there are such splendid details as a piano, daybed, hanging chairs, and a staircase flaunting a brass pipe railing. Do take the time, though, to wander the surrounding four acres, dotted with a stream, meditation platform, and s’mores-perfect fire pit. Days can easily be jammed with creekside jaunts, picnics on the "no-swimming" pond’s cedar table, and hammock naps.