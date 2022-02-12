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Collection by Douglas Parker

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Designed by Arba, the retreat’s enclosed garden provides outdoor space out of the wind while the cuts give it a strong connection with the setting.
Designed by Arba, the retreat’s enclosed garden provides outdoor space out of the wind while the cuts give it a strong connection with the setting.
The interior contrasts the dark exterior with white plaster, allowing natural light to disperse throughout the home.
The interior contrasts the dark exterior with white plaster, allowing natural light to disperse throughout the home.
"The relationship with the clients was the best part of the project,
"The relationship with the clients was the best part of the project,
She continues, “Four gable-roof buildings complement the centrally located library, each one solving its own specific part of the program in accordance with the adjoining section: The east building is for cooking and gardening; the south building is for arts and crafts; the west building houses law, science, and music; and the north building, accommodating the areas for rest and recovery, contains meditation and self development. Linking the volumes together—thematically as well as systematically—the library functions as the core and the bloodstream of the project.
She continues, “Four gable-roof buildings complement the centrally located library, each one solving its own specific part of the program in accordance with the adjoining section: The east building is for cooking and gardening; the south building is for arts and crafts; the west building houses law, science, and music; and the north building, accommodating the areas for rest and recovery, contains meditation and self development. Linking the volumes together—thematically as well as systematically—the library functions as the core and the bloodstream of the project.
In the dining room, a table from Don Willis painted in Benjamin Moore Advance paint anchors the space, with a light fixture from Crate &amp; Barrel overhead.
In the dining room, a table from Don Willis painted in Benjamin Moore Advance paint anchors the space, with a light fixture from Crate &amp; Barrel overhead.
Global firm Perkins+Will built a home on a 10,764-square-foot plot in São Paulo to revolve around the gardens, which take up 50% of the site. They designed the property around a large tree with an open plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas.
Global firm Perkins+Will built a home on a 10,764-square-foot plot in São Paulo to revolve around the gardens, which take up 50% of the site. They designed the property around a large tree with an open plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas.
The top priorities for Chalet M—a small, plywood cabin in the suburban area of São Lourenço da Serra in São Paulo, Brazil—were to ensure the lightest possible footprint on its forest site, and to maximize the experience of being one with nature for its owners.
The top priorities for Chalet M—a small, plywood cabin in the suburban area of São Lourenço da Serra in São Paulo, Brazil—were to ensure the lightest possible footprint on its forest site, and to maximize the experience of being one with nature for its owners.
Full-height sliding glass doors bring a sense of the outdoors into the home.
Full-height sliding glass doors bring a sense of the outdoors into the home.
To create a clean and minimalist aesthetic, only treated pine plywood and concrete was used in the interiors.
To create a clean and minimalist aesthetic, only treated pine plywood and concrete was used in the interiors.
Christmas day!
Christmas day!
Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.
Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.
In addition to the space being filled with furnishings, lighting, and artwork by a range of local designers, every little detail was thoroughly thought out and branded to fit seamlessly with the Surfjack ethos. Shown here is the hand-painted mural by Brendan “The Blog” Monroe.
In addition to the space being filled with furnishings, lighting, and artwork by a range of local designers, every little detail was thoroughly thought out and branded to fit seamlessly with the Surfjack ethos. Shown here is the hand-painted mural by Brendan “The Blog” Monroe.
In the depths of an ancient quarry in the south of France, a solitary chef nourishes travelers’ appetites for authenticity.
In the depths of an ancient quarry in the south of France, a solitary chef nourishes travelers’ appetites for authenticity.