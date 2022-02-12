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Photos
At left, the Laddie John Dill is installed upside down in earlier seasons; at right, Dill working on an art piece commissioned by the city of Santa Monica.
The Nick Berman Floating Ball table sold for $32,500 at auction last year.
At left, Émile-Jacques Ruhlmann (1879-1933) <a href="
www.1stdibs.com/fur...
Basse-Boule Indian Rosewood Table</a>; at right, the replica table seen on set.
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