Upon purchasing a 10-acre plot surrounded by a cluster of boulders, a couple wrote a handwritten letter to architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg, which resulted in the 5,000-square-foot High Desert House on the edge of Joshua Tree National Park. Kellog spent five years designing a home that would settle into the landscape, “crouching on the rocks, maybe like an animal asleep.” The house features 26 freestanding concrete columns reminiscent of rib bones, and a glass ceiling that fills the home with daylight and views of the stars at night.
Szu-Ping Patricia Chen Suchart and Thamarit Suchart of Chen + Suchart Studio used brushed-finished stainless steel and glass on the upper volume of this Sonoran Desert home. The glass, which has been treated with thermal coating that provides good sun protection, creates surfaces with a silvery, mirrored effect that captures the colors of the desert and mountain peaks.