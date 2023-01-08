SubscribeSign In
The small studio, adjacent to the storage compartments, gives Aaron Trampush a workshop and a place to hang out.
The Uphill Utilitarian sits at the back of a sloping site, which the owners left as natural as possible, while adding a small seating area.
A floor plan and elevations of ÖÖD’s Iceland mirror house.
A floor plan of ÖÖD’s Iceland mirror house shows how the living, sleeping, dining, and bathroom spaces are arranged.
Both ÖÖD Iceland houses have a hot tub at the front overlooking the spectacular scenery. “This makes the experience even more surreal,” says CEO Andreas Tiik.
The glass front half of the cabin blurs boundaries between interior and exterior and completely immerses guests in the dramatic surroundings.
The custom pendant above the dining table was made by a small Lithuanian design studio based on a brief from the client. The black hexagonal tiles help define the different zones in the tiny interior space.
The harsh local climate—including strong winds and acid rain caused by the volcanic landscape—was a particular challenge. The cabin features a copper roof, which is one of the few materials that can cope with acid rain.
Watch the Northern Lights from the comfort of your warm bed at Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland. Designed by the Estonian company ÖÖD Homes, the two 200-square-foot prefab cabins are thoughtfully made for small-space living. Each has a bedroom, living room, bathroom, and kitchen.
Designed to sleep eight, the flexible cabin can be used as a quiet retreat for the couple or a gathering place for family and friends.
Upon his first visit to Tasmania, an island south of the Australian mainland, resident David Burns was immediately smitten with its varied, pristine landscape. Working with architecture firm Misho+Associates, he built a self-sustaining, 818-square-foot retreat that would allow him to completely unplug from urban life.
Buyers should cast as wide a net as possible in terms of location and amenities.
Two cabins sit in the vast, empty landscape overlooking the Hekla volcano, around three hours’ drive from Reykjavík. The front part of each cabin—for sleeping—is almost entirely glass, while the rear—where the living, kitchen and bathroom spaces are located—is clad in timber for privacy.
A cement staircase connects the main living areas with the upper mezzanine level, which houses the sleeping area, bathroom, and entrance to the private terrace.
The ceilings are as high as possible—while still being within the maximum height allowed when transporting on local roads—to give a sense of volume. The high-level windows at the end of each barrel vault brings light deep into the center of the home, ensuring that the house feels light, bright and airy. They also enable views to the tree canopy without allowing passersby to see into the interior.
The interior is lined with Rimu, a native timber from New Zealand. This cladding follows the same gentle arch of the barrel vault and imbues the interior with warmth and the beauty of natural timber. “The curved rimu-lined barrel vaults are one of my favorite moments,” reveals architect William Samuels. “I love the way they draw the eye to the arched windows at either end and provide warmth and delight to the interiors.”
The interstitial space between the two modules is a low height space which becomes the storage and services zone, including laundry, wardrobe and storage cupboard. This also helps to "zone
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
