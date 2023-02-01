SubscribeSign In
Leo Aiello

The couple designed the interior themselves, which Mathesius then mapped out using a freeware version of SketchUp Make as his primary tool. A legal consultant and former state superior court judge, he had no prior experience with the 3-D modeling tool but says he quickly picked it up in a matter of weeks, noting its ease of use. sketchup.com
The custom kitchen boasts a suite of appliances by Miele and custom sliding doors and windows by Arcadia Architectural Series that open to views of the Delaware River, just across the street.
Transforming shipping containers into habitable spaces is a growingly popular subset of prefab. Just off the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, Martha Moseley and Bill Mathesius adapted an unused concrete foundation to create a home made from 11 stacked shipping containers. "We were inspired by the site, and our desire to have something cool and different," says Moseley.
