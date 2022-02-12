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New engineered oak floors and oak cabinetry lend a warmth to the interiors, especially the new open living area containing the kitchen, dining, and living area on the main floor. The glass pendants over the island were made by the father of one of the owners, who owns Pablo Glass in Woodstock, New York.
Relocating windows and doors meant the original brick needed to be patched and painted in a lighter terracotta tone. Lake Flato Architects added exterior mahogany accents for a new motif that subtly recalls the previous bright red trim. Office of Tangible Space tapped L.A. artist Ben Medansky to craft custom ceramic house numbers.
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