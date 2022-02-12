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Collection by Lisa Coady

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The new deck fosters multiple areas for people to gather and enjoy the backyard, from the upper-level hangout zone and grill spot, to the lower-level firepit area. Covered turf beneath the deck is a dedicated workout area.
The new deck fosters multiple areas for people to gather and enjoy the backyard, from the upper-level hangout zone and grill spot, to the lower-level firepit area. Covered turf beneath the deck is a dedicated workout area.
According to architect Jason Stamp of Workaday Design, “the Oregon coast has plenty of overcast stormy days and we wanted to ensure the house felt warm and cozy. The warm wood floors and wood kitchen cabinets created soft warmth while the RAIS fireplace gave the physical warmth.”
According to architect Jason Stamp of Workaday Design, “the Oregon coast has plenty of overcast stormy days and we wanted to ensure the house felt warm and cozy. The warm wood floors and wood kitchen cabinets created soft warmth while the RAIS fireplace gave the physical warmth.”
In the bedroom, a large Marvin window frames the recovering landscape, where Tyler has been replanting trees to restore the site over time.
In the bedroom, a large Marvin window frames the recovering landscape, where Tyler has been replanting trees to restore the site over time.
This completely revamped Chattanooga midcentury has bright-yellow accents, a pristine pool, and plenty of vintage charm.
This completely revamped Chattanooga midcentury has bright-yellow accents, a pristine pool, and plenty of vintage charm.
New engineered oak floors and oak cabinetry lend a warmth to the interiors, especially the new open living area containing the kitchen, dining, and living area on the main floor. The glass pendants over the island were made by the father of one of the owners, who owns Pablo Glass in Woodstock, New York.
New engineered oak floors and oak cabinetry lend a warmth to the interiors, especially the new open living area containing the kitchen, dining, and living area on the main floor. The glass pendants over the island were made by the father of one of the owners, who owns Pablo Glass in Woodstock, New York.
Now the ceiling framework gives the room more height, and two taller window units flank either side of the bed, adding to the illusion of more height. Pendants by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen hang above the custom white oak bed designed by Lake Flato Architects.
Now the ceiling framework gives the room more height, and two taller window units flank either side of the bed, adding to the illusion of more height. Pendants by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen hang above the custom white oak bed designed by Lake Flato Architects.
Relocating windows and doors meant the original brick needed to be patched and painted in a lighter terracotta tone. Lake Flato Architects added exterior mahogany accents for a new motif that subtly recalls the previous bright red trim. Office of Tangible Space tapped L.A. artist Ben Medansky to craft custom ceramic house numbers.
Relocating windows and doors meant the original brick needed to be patched and painted in a lighter terracotta tone. Lake Flato Architects added exterior mahogany accents for a new motif that subtly recalls the previous bright red trim. Office of Tangible Space tapped L.A. artist Ben Medansky to craft custom ceramic house numbers.
There is a long built-in desk and that space which continues into the closet. "The client has to have plenty of privacy while working at home so we added a recessed privacy shade,
There is a long built-in desk and that space which continues into the closet. "The client has to have plenty of privacy while working at home so we added a recessed privacy shade,
Executive armchairs by Eero Saarinen for Knoll surround an Edward Wormley table for Dunbar in the dining area. The chandelier is vintage.
Executive armchairs by Eero Saarinen for Knoll surround an Edward Wormley table for Dunbar in the dining area. The chandelier is vintage.
The total cost of the build, including all appliances, plumbing fixtures, and lighting, as well as the milling of trees that were cleared, came to $514,500.
The total cost of the build, including all appliances, plumbing fixtures, and lighting, as well as the milling of trees that were cleared, came to $514,500.

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