Favorites
“The kitchen is the room we use the most,” Sofie says. The dark gray walls and tonal accents make it cozy and cave-like, while natural illumination and light-toned accessories introduce airiness and circulation. Even in the colder months, the Egelunds spend most of their time there, and Sofie maintains that the stark darkness makes it a homey place to entertain guests and spend time with the family. “And,” she adds, “you can always go to the other floors if it gets too dark!” The kitchen island, shelves, glass, and ceramics are by Vipp.
"Usage of the space to be wallpapered is also key," Sherman says. "If you are installing in a bathroom, you certainly don’t want to use anything water sensitive. And if you have kids or pets, you don’t want anything that can’t be cleaned easily. Once you have determined these aspects, you can swing any direction on color and pattern to suit your taste."
An extra-generous queen-sized bed covered in bamboo sheets is an eco-friendly crash pad in the heart of your modern trailer. The minibar offers complimentary drinks, which can be enjoyed from private patios offering views of the Melbourne skyline. For those looking to up the luxe factor, the Airstream With Benefits comes with its own hot tub.