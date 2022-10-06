SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Makayla Beier

Favorites

View 15 Photos
Bright orange and cobalt-blue surfaces dominate the minimalist kitchen.
Bright orange and cobalt-blue surfaces dominate the minimalist kitchen.
Anne Cormier, principal of Atelier Big City, uses bold colors in her kitchen and dining area.
Anne Cormier, principal of Atelier Big City, uses bold colors in her kitchen and dining area.
In Situ Design and Lilian B Interiors adapted a six-story brownstone in midtown Manhattan into a boutique hotel with 33 guest suites. Each floor received what the designers call a “visceral” color treatment using Benjamin Moore paints, including Outrageous Orange.
In Situ Design and Lilian B Interiors adapted a six-story brownstone in midtown Manhattan into a boutique hotel with 33 guest suites. Each floor received what the designers call a “visceral” color treatment using Benjamin Moore paints, including Outrageous Orange.
“The kitchen is the room we use the most,” Sofie says. The dark gray walls and tonal accents make it cozy and cave-like, while natural illumination and light-toned accessories introduce airiness and circulation. Even in the colder months, the Egelunds spend most of their time there, and Sofie maintains that the stark darkness makes it a homey place to entertain guests and spend time with the family. “And,” she adds, “you can always go to the other floors if it gets too dark!” The kitchen island, shelves, glass, and ceramics are by Vipp.
“The kitchen is the room we use the most,” Sofie says. The dark gray walls and tonal accents make it cozy and cave-like, while natural illumination and light-toned accessories introduce airiness and circulation. Even in the colder months, the Egelunds spend most of their time there, and Sofie maintains that the stark darkness makes it a homey place to entertain guests and spend time with the family. “And,” she adds, “you can always go to the other floors if it gets too dark!” The kitchen island, shelves, glass, and ceramics are by Vipp.
The iconic waste bin that gave Vipp its start is a mainstay in the Egelunds’ home, as are many of the company’s streamlined design solutions. The waste bins, shelves, glasses, and ceramics are by Vipp.
The iconic waste bin that gave Vipp its start is a mainstay in the Egelunds’ home, as are many of the company’s streamlined design solutions. The waste bins, shelves, glasses, and ceramics are by Vipp.
"Usage of the space to be wallpapered is also key," Sherman says. "If you are installing in a bathroom, you certainly don’t want to use anything water sensitive. And if you have kids or pets, you don’t want anything that can’t be cleaned easily. Once you have determined these aspects, you can swing any direction on color and pattern to suit your taste."
"Usage of the space to be wallpapered is also key," Sherman says. "If you are installing in a bathroom, you certainly don’t want to use anything water sensitive. And if you have kids or pets, you don’t want anything that can’t be cleaned easily. Once you have determined these aspects, you can swing any direction on color and pattern to suit your taste."
The interiors feature neutral, muted tones in order to highlight the views of the property.
The interiors feature neutral, muted tones in order to highlight the views of the property.
In the dining area a vintage table from a shop in Barcelona is surrounded by Giandomenico Belotti Spaghetti chairs. The space, which also includes the kitchen, occupies a 1970s addition.
In the dining area a vintage table from a shop in Barcelona is surrounded by Giandomenico Belotti Spaghetti chairs. The space, which also includes the kitchen, occupies a 1970s addition.
The main living room within the central volume of the house
The main living room within the central volume of the house
Each guest room follows a color scheme of contrasting primary colors.
Each guest room follows a color scheme of contrasting primary colors.
Photo by: Flickr/enigmachck1
Photo by: Flickr/enigmachck1
An extra-generous queen-sized bed covered in bamboo sheets is an eco-friendly crash pad in the heart of your modern trailer. The minibar offers complimentary drinks, which can be enjoyed from private patios offering views of the Melbourne skyline. For those looking to up the luxe factor, the Airstream With Benefits comes with its own hot tub.
An extra-generous queen-sized bed covered in bamboo sheets is an eco-friendly crash pad in the heart of your modern trailer. The minibar offers complimentary drinks, which can be enjoyed from private patios offering views of the Melbourne skyline. For those looking to up the luxe factor, the Airstream With Benefits comes with its own hot tub.