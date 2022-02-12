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a
Collection by
Adam Gregory
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The bedroom has shelving with a light by Studio BL.
Jerald Cooper snaps a pic.
Lindstrom and Davidson designed much of the cabin's interior, including the bed frame, curtains, drawers, and custom stair railing.
More than 60 plant species were used in the layered design.
Designer Peter Steere took down the pitched roof and wrapped the home in metal cladding reminiscent of rural barns.
Nestled in the San Jacinto mountains, the home is only a 50-minute drive from Palm Springs.
Designed by architect James Strutt in 1969, the Bormann House is wrapped in wood and surrounded by dense forest.
Floor Plan of Casa do Castanheiro by Luppa Architects
Floor Plan of Woodlands Hideout by Further Society and Arbor and Co.
Extra Rockwool insulation in the dividing wall helps with soundproofing.
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