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Collection by Adam Gregory

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The bedroom has shelving with a light by Studio BL.
The bedroom has shelving with a light by Studio BL.
Jerald Cooper snaps a pic.
Jerald Cooper snaps a pic.
Lindstrom and Davidson designed much of the cabin's interior, including the bed frame, curtains, drawers, and custom stair railing.
Lindstrom and Davidson designed much of the cabin's interior, including the bed frame, curtains, drawers, and custom stair railing.
The verdant enclave provides both moments for pausing and an invitation to stroll. “As we designed, we thought of the landscape as a picture and a place you move through,” says Van Valkenburgh. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">More than 60 plant species were used in the layered design.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
More than 60 plant species were used in the layered design.
Designer Peter Steere took down the pitched roof and wrapped the home in metal cladding reminiscent of rural barns.
Designer Peter Steere took down the pitched roof and wrapped the home in metal cladding reminiscent of rural barns.
Nestled in the San Jacinto mountains, the home is only a 50-minute drive from Palm Springs.
Nestled in the San Jacinto mountains, the home is only a 50-minute drive from Palm Springs.
Designed by architect James Strutt in 1969, the Bormann House is wrapped in wood and surrounded by dense forest.
Designed by architect James Strutt in 1969, the Bormann House is wrapped in wood and surrounded by dense forest.
Floor Plan of Casa do Castanheiro by Luppa Architects
Floor Plan of Casa do Castanheiro by Luppa Architects
Floor Plan of Woodlands Hideout by Further Society and Arbor and Co.
Floor Plan of Woodlands Hideout by Further Society and Arbor and Co.
Extra Rockwool insulation in the dividing wall helps with soundproofing.
Extra Rockwool insulation in the dividing wall helps with soundproofing.

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