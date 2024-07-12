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Collection by Lisa Jonas

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In the living room, Boomerang chairs by Peter Hvidt and Orla Mølgaard-Nielsen face a coffee table by Nicos Zographos. Custom pieces in the style of modular furniture pioneer Harvey Probber include sofas by Ablyss and a corner table by Crockett Woodworks. The Stiffel table lamp was purchased new by Scott’s parents in the early ’60s. The vintage artworks are from the David Cook Galleries in Denver.
In the living room, Boomerang chairs by Peter Hvidt and Orla Mølgaard-Nielsen face a coffee table by Nicos Zographos. Custom pieces in the style of modular furniture pioneer Harvey Probber include sofas by Ablyss and a corner table by Crockett Woodworks. The Stiffel table lamp was purchased new by Scott’s parents in the early ’60s. The vintage artworks are from the David Cook Galleries in Denver.
The basement-level family room connects with a guest bedroom that features a painting by Marleigh Culver.
The basement-level family room connects with a guest bedroom that features a painting by Marleigh Culver.
The former sunroom, now a guest room, has a 1970s armchair by Bruno Rey.
The former sunroom, now a guest room, has a 1970s armchair by Bruno Rey.
The living room features a Noguchi lantern, a velvet Soriana sofa by Afra and Tobia Scarpa, Ingo Maurer Uchiwa 6 fan lights, and a teak Hans Wegner credenza.
The living room features a Noguchi lantern, a velvet Soriana sofa by Afra and Tobia Scarpa, Ingo Maurer Uchiwa 6 fan lights, and a teak Hans Wegner credenza.
In keeping with the project's eco ethos, lime plaster and clay paint were used to finish the walls.
In keeping with the project's eco ethos, lime plaster and clay paint were used to finish the walls.
While Leah and Kyle were unable to expand the compact primary bathroom, a skylight was added when the roof was replaced. “By adding a skylight and beautiful tile, we made it feel like a little spa even with it being a small footprint,” says Leah. Tile selections from Zia Tile include Apollo 12x12 for the floors and countertop, and Dune 4x4 for the shower walls.
While Leah and Kyle were unable to expand the compact primary bathroom, a skylight was added when the roof was replaced. “By adding a skylight and beautiful tile, we made it feel like a little spa even with it being a small footprint,” says Leah. Tile selections from Zia Tile include Apollo 12x12 for the floors and countertop, and Dune 4x4 for the shower walls.
The terracotta-coloured counter at the master bathroom was selected to match the colour of the bricks in the common area.
The terracotta-coloured counter at the master bathroom was selected to match the colour of the bricks in the common area.
Tall glass doors give the bedroom a sense of being nested in the plants outside.
Tall glass doors give the bedroom a sense of being nested in the plants outside.
Every space, including the living and dining sections seen here, has “furniture, objects and artworks that bring us memories,” says Smud. The bench, coffee tables, and dining table are by the late Alejandro Sticotti.
Every space, including the living and dining sections seen here, has “furniture, objects and artworks that bring us memories,” says Smud. The bench, coffee tables, and dining table are by the late Alejandro Sticotti.
The luxe bathroom has marble, wood, and tile, materials echoed elsewhere throughout the home.
The luxe bathroom has marble, wood, and tile, materials echoed elsewhere throughout the home.
Earthy tiles by Heath Ceramics surround the alcove bathtub with custom wood millwork.
Earthy tiles by Heath Ceramics surround the alcove bathtub with custom wood millwork.
The kitchen's walnut cabinets were handmade locally while the flooring is 200-year-old reclaimed terracotta from France.
The kitchen's walnut cabinets were handmade locally while the flooring is 200-year-old reclaimed terracotta from France.
The hub of the home, the living and dining area features double-height floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors that open onto the ample outdoor space.
The hub of the home, the living and dining area features double-height floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors that open onto the ample outdoor space.

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