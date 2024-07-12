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In the living room, Boomerang chairs by Peter Hvidt and Orla Mølgaard-Nielsen face a coffee table by Nicos Zographos. Custom pieces in the style of modular furniture pioneer Harvey Probber include sofas by Ablyss and a corner table by Crockett Woodworks. The Stiffel table lamp was purchased new by Scott’s parents in the early ’60s. The vintage artworks are from the David Cook Galleries in Denver.
While Leah and Kyle were unable to expand the compact primary bathroom, a skylight was added when the roof was replaced. “By adding a skylight and beautiful tile, we made it feel like a little spa even with it being a small footprint,” says Leah. Tile selections from Zia Tile include Apollo 12x12 for the floors and countertop, and Dune 4x4 for the shower walls.
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