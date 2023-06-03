SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Carol Lindsey

Favorites

View 6 Photos
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
The bathroom is clad in moss-green tile, and a wooden shutter opens to a view of the living room fireplace.
The bathroom is clad in moss-green tile, and a wooden shutter opens to a view of the living room fireplace.