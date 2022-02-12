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Bathroom Tile: The side-by-side bathrooms look out on a private courtyard through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. They feature original tile in the sunken showers—one in butter yellow, the other in light gray. “The tiles are heavy, real chunky, and of the period,” says Christopher. He had them completely restored, working alongside the tilers and filling cracks with a porcelain paint pen for two days straight. “For something from 1963, they’re really in immaculate shape,” he says.
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
Removing and relocating the laundry room transformed the kitchen, dining, and living areas into a more connected gathering space. Rather than include standard upper cabinets, the design team opted for white oak base cabinetry, allowing for a much larger window in place of the small existing casement as well as a wall of linen-colored, vertically oriented 2-by-4-inch ceramic tile.
Secondhand furniture helped bring together the home on a tight budget. Jeff found a set of eight Danish teak dining chairs for around $400, and he refurbished them one by one. “They came with this beige fabric, but I know Kim would much prefer color so we bought a deep indigo fabric and I reupholstered them myself,” he says.
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