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Collection by Jason Powell

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Bathroom Tile: The side-by-side bathrooms look out on a private courtyard through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. They feature original tile in the sunken showers—one in butter yellow, the other in light gray. “The tiles are heavy, real chunky, and of the period,” says Christopher. He had them completely restored, working alongside the tilers and filling cracks with a porcelain paint pen for two days straight. “For something from 1963, they’re really in immaculate shape,” he says.
Bathroom Tile: The side-by-side bathrooms look out on a private courtyard through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. They feature original tile in the sunken showers—one in butter yellow, the other in light gray. “The tiles are heavy, real chunky, and of the period,” says Christopher. He had them completely restored, working alongside the tilers and filling cracks with a porcelain paint pen for two days straight. “For something from 1963, they’re really in immaculate shape,” he says.
Several furnishings, including the red oak dining table, were built by Wes, who embraced George Nakashima’s philosophy that furniture should be used. “I mean, this table has been stabbed probably 30 million times by forks,” he says with a laugh.
Several furnishings, including the red oak dining table, were built by Wes, who embraced George Nakashima’s philosophy that furniture should be used. “I mean, this table has been stabbed probably 30 million times by forks,” he says with a laugh.
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
Inspired by the Japanese <i>genkan</i>, or entry sequence, the new mudroom replaced what had been a breezeway between the house and the detached garage. A bench built by Wes sits beneath a small window that reflects the home’s broader embrace of <i>ma</i>, the Japanese concept centered on intentional space and pause. “You get the lake view straight on as you come into the house,” Austin says.
genkan
Removing and relocating the laundry room transformed the kitchen, dining, and living areas into a more connected gathering space. Rather than include standard upper cabinets, the design team opted for white oak base cabinetry, allowing for a much larger window in place of the small existing casement as well as a wall of linen-colored, vertically oriented 2-by-4-inch ceramic tile.
Removing and relocating the laundry room transformed the kitchen, dining, and living areas into a more connected gathering space. Rather than include standard upper cabinets, the design team opted for white oak base cabinetry, allowing for a much larger window in place of the small existing casement as well as a wall of linen-colored, vertically oriented 2-by-4-inch ceramic tile.
White oak wainscoting helps connect the office to the rest of the house. “We thought, we want to have a space where, if you’re going to be working, it’s actually a lovely place to be versus an afterthought,” Tara says.
White oak wainscoting helps connect the office to the rest of the house. “We thought, we want to have a space where, if you’re going to be working, it’s actually a lovely place to be versus an afterthought,” Tara says.
Dark-gray, 24-by-24-inch ceramic tile wraps the primary bathroom as wainscoting. In the shower, the tiled lower wall projects outward to form a ledge for soap and shampoo. The mirror surround and vanity cabinet are in the same white oak used throughout the house.
Dark-gray, 24-by-24-inch ceramic tile wraps the primary bathroom as wainscoting. In the shower, the tiled lower wall projects outward to form a ledge for soap and shampoo. The mirror surround and vanity cabinet are in the same white oak used throughout the house.
The raised, covered porch is reminiscent of a Japanese <i>engawa</i>, a veranda-like transitional space that connects the home to the landscape. The renovation expanded views to the lake with new windows in the primary bedroom and bath, and sliders that replaced a standard solid door in the living area.
engawa
Before: Homeowners Wes and Tara Crouch were drawn to the practical design of the mid-1960s ranch in Saint Paul, Minnesota. “My grandfather built a house close to Seattle, and it was a brick ranch house,” Wes says. “I always had fond memories of, gosh, this is highly functional…the fact that the main floor <i>is</i> the main floor.”
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“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
To add warmth and coziness to the bedroom, Rodriguez hung wood-look wallpaper from Belarte, then paired it with a bed from Soho Home, a floor lamp from Crate &amp; Barrel, and vintage chairs.
To add warmth and coziness to the bedroom, Rodriguez hung wood-look wallpaper from Belarte, then paired it with a bed from Soho Home, a floor lamp from Crate &amp; Barrel, and vintage chairs.
At 700 square feet, Adam’s midtown apartment includes a cozy living room, a bedroom, a bathroom, and an outdoor terrace.
At 700 square feet, Adam’s midtown apartment includes a cozy living room, a bedroom, a bathroom, and an outdoor terrace.
Jeff’s practice is on the lower level of the house, where it opens up to the private terrace.
Jeff’s practice is on the lower level of the house, where it opens up to the private terrace.
Picture rails make it easy to hang photos and prints, and the couple can quickly swap them out without leaving holes in the wall.
Picture rails make it easy to hang photos and prints, and the couple can quickly swap them out without leaving holes in the wall.
Secondhand furniture helped bring together the home on a tight budget. Jeff found a set of eight Danish teak dining chairs for around $400, and he refurbished them one by one. “They came with this beige fabric, but I know Kim would much prefer color so we bought a deep indigo fabric and I reupholstered them myself,” he says.
Secondhand furniture helped bring together the home on a tight budget. Jeff found a set of eight Danish teak dining chairs for around $400, and he refurbished them one by one. “They came with this beige fabric, but I know Kim would much prefer color so we bought a deep indigo fabric and I reupholstered them myself,” he says.
Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.

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