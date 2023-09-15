SubscribeSign In
The shed, accessed via new exterior walkway, received new windows and new matte black corrugated metal roofing. The quaint accessory structure is now a guest sleeping space and flexible yoga room.
The one bedroom-one bath guesthouse has a kitchenette, and also utilizes the same materials as the main house: walnut cabinets, cedar walls, and the tongue and groove ceiling treatment.
Floor-to-ceiling glass allows guests to appreciate the forested lot as much as the owners do.
