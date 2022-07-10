Favorites
Renowned architecture firm Olson Kundig occupies three floors of a 19th-century loft building in Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood. A crucial concern was opening the office up to more natural light; a staircase that cuts through the office’s three levels was added underneath the central skylight, which opens via a hydraulic lift system.
The budget was managed by keeping the material palette simple—including the use of construction materials that aren’t typically exposed, such as the AC plywood used for the timber stair that connects the living room to the rooftop deck. Reusing many of the existing materials also allowed the team to stay mostly within budget.