Charmed by the life aquatic, a physician tasked GO'C to create a 618-square-foot floating home with three decks, a full kitchen, and storage galore.
The daybed uses a Japanese futon mattress. The smaller piece of the sectional daybed is on sliders and able to function as a coffee table, or as seating that opposes the daybed for dining with a folding table in between.
Many of the trees on Jeff and Molly's property were damaged and killed by the forest fire. Before the duo hatched a plan for the new cabin, they started milling the felled trees on site, without knowing exactly how they would use the lumber.
The living room's corner fireplace features a hearth made of stone from Megan's grandparents' property.
The slats enclosing the stairs to the loft are made of pine. The loft has a bedroom, bathroom, and office.
"The tile backsplash creates a nice backdrop to the open shelf, where they display their cookbooks and Megan's photographs,
The main floor of the home features a living, dining, and kitchen area all in one place. "I think we went through 10 different teal paints before we landed on this one for the cabinets,