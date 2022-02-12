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Collection by Sheila L Hart

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Ensuite bathroom
Ensuite bathroom
Creative tool pack
Creative tool pack
Kitchen/ Horizontal
Kitchen/ Horizontal
Exercise room
Exercise room
Charmed by the life aquatic, a physician tasked GO'C to create a 618-square-foot floating home with three decks, a full kitchen, and storage galore.
Charmed by the life aquatic, a physician tasked GO'C to create a 618-square-foot floating home with three decks, a full kitchen, and storage galore.
The daybed uses a Japanese futon mattress. The smaller piece of the sectional daybed is on sliders and able to function as a coffee table, or as seating that opposes the daybed for dining with a folding table in between.
The daybed uses a Japanese futon mattress. The smaller piece of the sectional daybed is on sliders and able to function as a coffee table, or as seating that opposes the daybed for dining with a folding table in between.
Many of the trees on Jeff and Molly's property were damaged and killed by the forest fire. Before the duo hatched a plan for the new cabin, they started milling the felled trees on site, without knowing exactly how they would use the lumber.
Many of the trees on Jeff and Molly's property were damaged and killed by the forest fire. Before the duo hatched a plan for the new cabin, they started milling the felled trees on site, without knowing exactly how they would use the lumber.
The living room's corner fireplace features a hearth made of stone from Megan's grandparents' property.
The living room's corner fireplace features a hearth made of stone from Megan's grandparents' property.
The slats enclosing the stairs to the loft are made of pine. The loft has a bedroom, bathroom, and office.
The slats enclosing the stairs to the loft are made of pine. The loft has a bedroom, bathroom, and office.
"The tile backsplash creates a nice backdrop to the open shelf, where they display their cookbooks and Megan's photographs,
"The tile backsplash creates a nice backdrop to the open shelf, where they display their cookbooks and Megan's photographs,
The main floor of the home features a living, dining, and kitchen area all in one place. "I think we went through 10 different teal paints before we landed on this one for the cabinets,
The main floor of the home features a living, dining, and kitchen area all in one place. "I think we went through 10 different teal paints before we landed on this one for the cabinets,

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