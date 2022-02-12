SubscribeSign In
Floor Plan of Templeton Eichler by Blaine Architects
Floor Plan of Glendale ADU by MR Studios
The owners of this ADU needed more space for their growing family, but didn't want to move.
Twin Gable House floor plan
At the Modern Surf Shack, pandemic food delivery can be an adventure.
Tucked behind the living room near the back parking area (screened by a hedge), the pool and small deck become an extension of the great room.
Sean and Geri both work remotely several days a week, so a home office area was a key part of their design brief. The credenza is vintage Florence Knoll, the desk and chair are both Herman Miller, and the pendant light is George Nelson.
Floor plan of Axiom Desert House by Turkel Design
Frustrated by the lack of universally designed home plans on the market and wanting to design homes that could be “visitable”by everyone, regardless of ability, Carol Sundstrom of Röm Architecture Studio in Washington State launched Nest Home Plans. Her single-story Vera plan has no-step entries, an open-concept layout, and 36-inch-wide interior doors, plus options like lower countertops, knee clearance at the kitchen island and at the sinks, and curbless showers.
