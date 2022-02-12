Frustrated by the lack of universally designed home plans on the market and wanting to design homes that could be “visitable”by everyone, regardless of ability, Carol Sundstrom of Röm Architecture Studio in Washington State launched Nest Home Plans. Her single-story Vera plan has no-step entries, an open-concept layout, and 36-inch-wide interior doors, plus options like lower countertops, knee clearance at the kitchen island and at the sinks, and curbless showers.