A Diana king bed from CB2 anchors the primary suite. A West Elm sconce and Jovan Millay art hang on the wall.
"We couldn't put installation where we wanted to expose the joists, so we had to put it on the roof. That actually helped with waterproofing—the original roof was likely our biggest challenge,
The cabinetry in the kitchen is crafted from rift-sawn white oak and was built by homeowner Oliver.
Zack is able to work from home, joining the family for lunch or accompanying Devon to pick up the kids in the afternoon.
The custom headboard features built-in storage, with curved lines reminiscent of Shaker design. The bed linens are from Cultiver, the quilt is vintage, and the throw pillows are from Elitis, available from Assembly Line.
The stairwell landing, with new oak bannister and added skylight
Minimalist kitchen that has a soft and warm feel. White oak cabinets bring in a loft of warmth together with the wooden ceiling and white oak flooring, while aluminum windows and white tile backsplash keep the overall look fresh