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Collection by Christine Johnson

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The bedroom features built-in storage.
The bedroom features built-in storage.
The modular corner, able to be separated by a curtain rail, currently serves as an additional bedroom.
The modular corner, able to be separated by a curtain rail, currently serves as an additional bedroom.
An electric woodstove helps the heat the main room.
An electric woodstove helps the heat the main room.
This 2015 property is perched on stilts, and it comes with an ample patio and an open-plan living area wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glass.
This 2015 property is perched on stilts, and it comes with an ample patio and an open-plan living area wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glass.
Amy sits beside a 1960s John Keal floor lamp designed for Modeline of California.
Amy sits beside a 1960s John Keal floor lamp designed for Modeline of California.
The Zero area rug is from Nordic Knots.
The Zero area rug is from Nordic Knots.
The kitchen has vintage pendants from Rejuvenation and counter stools from Denver Modern. The backsplash and kitchen island inset are made from Oscura Rectangle Cotto tiles from Zia Tile. The kitchen appliances are from Thermador. The Minta faucet is from Grohe. Coppola Custom Woodworking made the oak cabinetry.
The kitchen has vintage pendants from Rejuvenation and counter stools from Denver Modern. The backsplash and kitchen island inset are made from Oscura Rectangle Cotto tiles from Zia Tile. The kitchen appliances are from Thermador. The Minta faucet is from Grohe. Coppola Custom Woodworking made the oak cabinetry.
The sloped ceiling over the brick-walled living room is new. Below it, a walnut slat bench joins a vintage leather sofa, a Rush House seagrass rug, a Bertu Home Suelo side chair, and Bettina Chow Pottery vases. The Kelvin Floor Lamp is from Flos.
The sloped ceiling over the brick-walled living room is new. Below it, a walnut slat bench joins a vintage leather sofa, a Rush House seagrass rug, a Bertu Home Suelo side chair, and Bettina Chow Pottery vases. The Kelvin Floor Lamp is from Flos.
The Bok teak dining set from Ethnicraft is paired with vintage Gastone Rinaldi steel-and-suede chairs.
The Bok teak dining set from Ethnicraft is paired with vintage Gastone Rinaldi steel-and-suede chairs.
Behind humble plywood, wool keeps the house insulated.
Behind humble plywood, wool keeps the house insulated.
The Piero Lissoni sofa is from Living Divani.
The Piero Lissoni sofa is from Living Divani.
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”

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