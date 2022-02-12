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The kitchen has vintage pendants from Rejuvenation and counter stools from Denver Modern. The backsplash and kitchen island inset are made from Oscura Rectangle Cotto tiles from Zia Tile. The kitchen appliances are from Thermador. The Minta faucet is from Grohe. Coppola Custom Woodworking made the oak cabinetry.
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
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