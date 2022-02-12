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Whole Home Renovation, containing the existing 1949 single story bungalow within the new form. www.howellsarc.com/pro...
“The custom profile painted siding echoes the typical horizontal lap siding seen throughout the neighborhood while playing with scale,” says Ryan. “Also, the extruded white oak window boxes on the new structure give a nod to the more traditional approach to window casings while making them more three dimensional.”
Preservation Props Since the house is in a historic district, Beebe and Skidmore’s interventions were constrained by local guidelines, including a stipulation that the walls of the addition couldn’t line up with the walls of the existing house. They bumped the walls in by five feet on either side and painted the addition, clad in siding from Capital Lumber, a color complementary to the original building’s deep, bright blue. “A guy from Boise’s preservation office came by and said, ‘This is a perfect example of how we’d like people to build additions,’” says Dana. “We were pretty proud of that.” beebeskidmore.com capital-lumber.com
Dave and Maria sold their home and rented until an ideal site appeared: one with ample space and mature trees. The exterior is durable and low-maintenance thanks to its HardiePanel siding and metal-clad windows; most of the home's stairs (such as the entrance steps seen here) are short and can be easily ramped for future wheelchair access.
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