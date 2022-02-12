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Collection by Brice A Kuhl

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Exterior
Exterior
Entryway
Entryway
A new entryway was created for the home; it’s situated across from a patio that leads to a new garage. Western red cedar with a clear finish unifies the exterior look of the property.
A new entryway was created for the home; it’s situated across from a patio that leads to a new garage. Western red cedar with a clear finish unifies the exterior look of the property.
The 4,400-square-foot residence is designed for aging in place. A ground-floor bedroom suite enables extended stays from grandparents. Low- and no-VOC finishes create healthy indoor air quality.
The 4,400-square-foot residence is designed for aging in place. A ground-floor bedroom suite enables extended stays from grandparents. Low- and no-VOC finishes create healthy indoor air quality.
The geometric addition, with its cedar rain screen, is joined at the hip with the more traditional residence.
The geometric addition, with its cedar rain screen, is joined at the hip with the more traditional residence.
Whole Home Renovation, containing the existing 1949 single story bungalow within the new form. https://www.howellsarc.com/projects/dan-jenni/
Whole Home Renovation, containing the existing 1949 single story bungalow within the new form. www.howellsarc.com/pro...
“The custom profile painted siding echoes the typical horizontal lap siding seen throughout the neighborhood while playing with scale,” says Ryan. “Also, the extruded white oak window boxes on the new structure give a nod to the more traditional approach to window casings while making them more three dimensional.”
“The custom profile painted siding echoes the typical horizontal lap siding seen throughout the neighborhood while playing with scale,” says Ryan. “Also, the extruded white oak window boxes on the new structure give a nod to the more traditional approach to window casings while making them more three dimensional.”
A couple in Evanston, Illinois, asked John Issa of Perimeter Architects to add on a two-story, 650-square-foot addition to their traditional farmhouse. The new volume is clad in composite slate siding by Inspire Roofing Products; the windows are Pella.
A couple in Evanston, Illinois, asked John Issa of Perimeter Architects to add on a two-story, 650-square-foot addition to their traditional farmhouse. The new volume is clad in composite slate siding by Inspire Roofing Products; the windows are Pella.
Preservation Props Since the house is in a historic district, Beebe and Skidmore’s interventions were constrained by local guidelines, including a stipulation that the walls of the addition couldn’t line up with the walls of the existing house. They bumped the walls in by five feet on either side and painted the addition, clad in siding from Capital Lumber, a color complementary to the original building’s deep, bright blue. “A guy from Boise’s preservation office came by and said, ‘This is a perfect example of how we’d like people to build additions,’” says Dana. “We were pretty proud of that.” beebeskidmore.com capital-lumber.com
Preservation Props Since the house is in a historic district, Beebe and Skidmore’s interventions were constrained by local guidelines, including a stipulation that the walls of the addition couldn’t line up with the walls of the existing house. They bumped the walls in by five feet on either side and painted the addition, clad in siding from Capital Lumber, a color complementary to the original building’s deep, bright blue. “A guy from Boise’s preservation office came by and said, ‘This is a perfect example of how we’d like people to build additions,’” says Dana. “We were pretty proud of that.” beebeskidmore.com capital-lumber.com
Bedford Retreat featuring yakisugi (shou sugi ban) japanese charred wood siding
Bedford Retreat featuring yakisugi (shou sugi ban) japanese charred wood siding
The gray-blue siding continues from the exterior to the interior to reinforce the seamless indoor-outdoor experience. The Callen chair and ottoman are from Room and Board.
The gray-blue siding continues from the exterior to the interior to reinforce the seamless indoor-outdoor experience. The Callen chair and ottoman are from Room and Board.
The rear addition is clad in James Hardie’s Fiber Cement siding.
The rear addition is clad in James Hardie’s Fiber Cement siding.
The home is clad in Western Red Cedar and James Hardie cementitious siding.
The home is clad in Western Red Cedar and James Hardie cementitious siding.
Inexpensive but sturdy James Hardie lap siding was used on the exterior.
Inexpensive but sturdy James Hardie lap siding was used on the exterior.
Dave and Maria sold their home and rented until an ideal site appeared: one with ample space and mature trees. The exterior is durable and low-maintenance thanks to its HardiePanel siding and metal-clad windows; most of the home's stairs (such as the entrance steps seen here) are short and can be easily ramped for future wheelchair access.
Dave and Maria sold their home and rented until an ideal site appeared: one with ample space and mature trees. The exterior is durable and low-maintenance thanks to its HardiePanel siding and metal-clad windows; most of the home's stairs (such as the entrance steps seen here) are short and can be easily ramped for future wheelchair access.
Side entrance highlighted in Hemlock planks. The corrugated metal siding has a matte black 'rawhide' textured finish.
Side entrance highlighted in Hemlock planks. The corrugated metal siding has a matte black 'rawhide' textured finish.
Exterior Side
Exterior Side
Exterior Closeup
Exterior Closeup

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