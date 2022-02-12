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Collection by nina ginatta

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The couple splurged on appliances, spending <b>$TK</b> on items like a Sub-Zero fridge, a Wolfe stove, and a Bosch dishwasher: “I have the oven of my dreams,” says Steph.
$TK
The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The kitchen cabinets are painted in French Gray by Farrow &amp; Ball, with a composite counter, Equipe tile backsplash, and Enamel wall lamps by Madam Stolz.
The kitchen cabinets are painted in French Gray by Farrow &amp; Ball, with a composite counter, Equipe tile backsplash, and Enamel wall lamps by Madam Stolz.
Snow guards create seasonal insulation, and stormwater runoff is directed to infiltration systems to protect Lake Tahoe.
Snow guards create seasonal insulation, and stormwater runoff is directed to infiltration systems to protect Lake Tahoe.
Bespoke oak joinery in the entrance offers a practical zone with a built-in bench seat, pegs for coats and bags, shelving, and concealed storage for shoes and everyday clutter.
Bespoke oak joinery in the entrance offers a practical zone with a built-in bench seat, pegs for coats and bags, shelving, and concealed storage for shoes and everyday clutter.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
The Meadows reinterprets the barn vernacular of the Connecticut countryside with two gabled volumes connected by a glass-walled entry foyer, offering a contemporary twist on a familiar rural form.
The Meadows reinterprets the barn vernacular of the Connecticut countryside with two gabled volumes connected by a glass-walled entry foyer, offering a contemporary twist on a familiar rural form.
"I wanted that natural beauty to be visible throughout the house and easily accessible,
"I wanted that natural beauty to be visible throughout the house and easily accessible,
The living room could feature a roaring fire as a focal point. The metalwork for the wood stove and venting cost about $13,000.
The living room could feature a roaring fire as a focal point. The metalwork for the wood stove and venting cost about $13,000.
Floor Plan of Cambridge Residence by Alan Ricks
Floor Plan of Cambridge Residence by Alan Ricks
The homeowners spent $125,000 refreshing the ’70s home with finishes and decor that make it feel like a beloved family retreat.
The homeowners spent $125,000 refreshing the ’70s home with finishes and decor that make it feel like a beloved family retreat.
The bathroom continues the colored theme of the kitchen with a slate blue Kateryn bateau cast-iron skirted tub by Signature Hardware.
The bathroom continues the colored theme of the kitchen with a slate blue Kateryn bateau cast-iron skirted tub by Signature Hardware.
Because the house next door was built almost to the edge of the property, the only place a patio could get natural light was in the very center of the lot.
Because the house next door was built almost to the edge of the property, the only place a patio could get natural light was in the very center of the lot.
Mile End Road Apartment by Vine Architecture
Mile End Road Apartment by Vine Architecture