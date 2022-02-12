The wet bar's wallpaper, found by Jeff, is by Astek and called Drunk Monkeys
The new wet bar is central to making the home more conducive to entertaining.
Apart from cabins, saunas, and outdoor showers, Iglucraft has also used their hallmark structure to make offices, bars, and detached bathrooms. If none of these quite fit your needs, Iglucraft invites inquiries about bespoke projects.
The exterior is clad in corrugated, galvanized metal. “We just spray it off with a water house,” says Mark.
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
The roof is made from 100% recycled, post-consumer steel.
The lofted bedroom is bookended by windows overlooking Ponderosa pines
The pine on the home's exterior has been Forest Stewardship Council certified as sustainable.
Floor Plan of Charlie’s Cabin by Chamberlain Architects
“We didn’t want anything flashy. Just something that belonged here,” Andrew says. The cabin’s gabled form is preserved and reclad in black Colorbond steel blends into the surrounding bushland.
Before: The original pine cabin was a simple builder’s spec house: two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a wood stove that barely kept out the mountain chill.