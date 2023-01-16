SubscribeSign In
Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platforms, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles.
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
Choosing a kitchen or bathroom countertop can be nerve-wracking, and we understand why—they can be one of the most expensive aspects of a renovation, with the added responsibility of impacting the aesthetics of a space. Read on as we work our way through the pros and cons of seven of the most common countertop materials.
The bathroom is lined in green mosaic tiles.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
White penny tiles reflect natural light in the bathroom.
An oversized soaking tub awaits in the spacious master bath.
“My favorite space in the home might be the master shower,” says Joseph. “The skylight covers the entire shower, and when there is a full moon you don’t even need a light. I find it to be a very peaceful and calming space.”
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
