Caesarstone countertops in Organic White complement the walnut cabinetry and tile backsplashes.
With the peninsula counter and upper cabinetry removed, the kitchen is open to the adjacent dining area, while the kitchen island adds cook space.
The Savoy line of Ann Sacks Tile, with its vertical striations, matches the slatted wood of the hallway and ceiling.
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.
The small windows of the original kitchen were also targeted for enlargement. The TV also needed a hiding place.
In the cramped kitchen, even some cupboards were hard to access without bumping into the fridge or knocking over the dog bowls.
The kitchen, like in many midcentury-modern homes, was relatively closed off from the adjacent dining area, but the hanging upper cabinets above the peninsula counter were not in the original plans.
The new primary bathroom, clad in Fireclay Terre Verte wall and floor tiles, took advantage of its increased square footage to add a freestanding tub. It gives way to a new enclosed deck and outdoor shower.
The 74-room Palihotel Hollywood from boutique hotel brand Palisociety is located in a former 1950s motor lodge on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.
The cabin hovers over the site on stilts, giving it a floating effect.
Floor Plan of Jennings Residence by Cover Architecture and EEK Studio
The back patio opens to western-facing views.
The home is a member of Detroit’s Lafayette Park, the United States' first urban-renewal project.
The home was constructed by prefab company Blue Sky Building Systems, which uses metal as a primary material.
The home is perched on a hillside site with panoramic ocean views.
A den on the second floor provides an auxiliary living area closer to the entryway.