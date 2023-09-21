SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Karen McDonell

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Floor Plan of Tranquil Terraced Piedmont by Turnbull, Griffin, &amp; Haesloop Architects
Floor Plan of Tranquil Terraced Piedmont by Turnbull, Griffin, &amp; Haesloop Architects
Speckled white granite covers the floors inside, and extends to the outdoor patios.
Speckled white granite covers the floors inside, and extends to the outdoor patios.