Corian surfaces in the steam shower creates a warm, soft-to-the-touch finish.
The wood-burning fireplace on the main floor adds so much ambiance that Shelley says she finds herself wishing for cooler days so she can light it up.
At night, the workspace appears as a giant lantern set in the garden.
“The studio is designed to give you vistas and sight lines across the whole garden,” Andrew says.
“The scorched larch timber protects against water and is a beautiful, sustainable process that avoids harsh chemicals and paints,” Andrew says.
Oiled oak floors, plywood walls, and a vaulted ceiling provide a light, serene feeling on the interior.
“For me, architecture is pragmatic yet joyful,” Andrew says. “The entrance cut away allows for a deep cantilevering overhang that gives shelter when it's raining, and the 1400mm-wide pivot door is pure theatrics.”