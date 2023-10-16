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The kitchen cabinets are painted in French Gray by Farrow &amp; Ball, with a composite counter, Equipe tile backsplash, and Enamel wall lamps by Madam Stolz.
The kitchen cabinets are painted in French Gray by Farrow &amp; Ball, with a composite counter, Equipe tile backsplash, and Enamel wall lamps by Madam Stolz.
From the house, there’s 170-degree views of the ocean, as its perched above the palms. Its height allows the family to feel the ocean breeze, and the unique design of the roof allows passive cooling.
From the house, there’s 170-degree views of the ocean, as its perched above the palms. Its height allows the family to feel the ocean breeze, and the unique design of the roof allows passive cooling.